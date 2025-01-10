BJP expresses condolence over death of 6 devotees

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP has expressed deep condolences on the death of six devotees in the stampede near a queue line in Tirupati and demanded a high level probe should be made on it. The BJP state official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma in a press release on Thursday said the failure and irresponsibility of the police is clearly visible in the stampede.

She said it not correct on the part of the police to drag the women devotees. She said the TTD staff and the police have to give respect to the devotees and it is incorrect to assault the devotees.

Yamini Sarma demanded that stringent action should be taken on the police for the rude behaviour. She urged the TTD to take precautionary measures to prevent such mishaps and ensure justice is done to the families of the victims.