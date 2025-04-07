BJP Foundation Day celebrated in Anantapur

Anantapur: BJP Foundation Day celebrations were held on a grand scale at party office in Anantapur city on Sunday. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and Telangana MP Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao hoisted party flag.

Speaking at the event, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav praised the dedication of BJP activists, stating that BJP’s journey from winning just two seats to becoming the world’s largest democratic party is a testament to the unwavering commitment of its activists. ‘Our leaders come from humble backgrounds, and our party thrives on ideological dedication rather than dynastic politics,’ he added.

He stressed that every party activist must take the responsibility to ensure government welfare schemes reach common people, adding that “This is not just BJP’s birthday, but a moment to reflect on an inspiring journey of struggle and service.”

The Minister called upon everyone to actively participate in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, a goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he said, is striving to make India a global leader.

BJP senior leader Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, district president Konagandla Rajesh, former district president Sandhi Reddy Srinivasulu, party Mahila leader Kancham Leelavati and others participated in the programme.