BJP government selling assets as Covid grips nation, alleges CPM at Eluru

Eluru: Protesting against the anti-people policies of BJP government at the Centre, the CPM city unit staged a dharna at Collectorate here on Wednesday. The protest was part of the call of the party central leadership to observe protest week from August 20 to 26.



Participating as chief guest, CPM state committee member V Venkateswarlu alleged that the BJP government has been selling public sector organisations to private persons when the nation's attention is concentrated on the challenges of dreaded Covid pandemic. The government was going ahead with its anti-people policies as the people were not able to come out to register their protest because of the Covid restrictions.

The government has been transferring public sector organisations like aviation, insurance, coal, telecom, railways, defence, transport, power and others to private persons indiscriminately. The people of the country elected the BJP to provide food, employment, health and not to sell national properties, he said.

The CPM leader charged the government with adopting 'Videshi' stand contrary to its claims of being 'Swadeshi'. He demanded that the government come to the rescue of people affected by Coronavirus pandemic. Many have lost their livelihood because of the virus and subsequent lockdown restrictions, he said and demanded that the government take appropriate steps to bring solace to the affected lot.

The party city secretary P Kishore presided over the protest programme.