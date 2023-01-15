BJP govt. is spending more on modernisation of Railway projects: GVL Narasimha Rao

The BJP-led NDA government has been spending more on the modernisation of railways, railway stations, said Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday at the railway station here while waiting for the arrival of Vande Bharat train.

Addressing the media he said the Visakhapatnam railway station is being developed with Rs 72 crore and plans are afoot to develop Vijayawada and other stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana and Visakhapatnam Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh. The train was started by waving the flag virtually. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that Vande Bharat train is a festival gift to Telangana-AP. He said that there will be a fast journey between the two states. It is said that valuable time will be saved with Vande Bharat. He said that Vande Bharat is an example of the changing future of the country and opined that this is the first Vande Bharat train which is starting in 2023.

Modi said this is a train designed in the country and manufactured in the country. He explained that the seven Vande Bharat trains were started in a very short period of time. The Prime Minister said that more than 40 lakh people have already traveled in these trains.