BJP hails GST reduction measures as historic decision

Tirupati: The Central government’s recent move to reduce and restructure Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates has been described as a historic relief for Indian citizens.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, BJP State official spokesperson Jalli Madhusudan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for implementing key measures aimed at easing the public’s financial burden. He noted that the Modi administration has consistently taken proactive steps to lessen economic pressures on the populace, with this latest GST reform serving as a testament to those efforts.

On this occasion, BJP leaders performed milk bath to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Annarao Circle here on Monday.

District president Samanchi Srinivas, Muni Subramanyam, Chittoor Parliament in-charge Ratakonda Vishwa and others were present.