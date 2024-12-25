BJP highly respects Ambedkar: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: State BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari asserted on Tuesday that the BJP holds Dr BR Ambedkar in the highest esteem.

Speaking at a media conference held at her residence on Nehru Road, Purandeswari criti-cised the Congress party for allegedly misusing the Constitution for its own benefit, con-trasting it with the BJP’s commitment to upholding constitutional values.

She emphasised that unlike the Congress, which she accused of “putting the Constitution in its pocket” and abusing it, the BJP has always upheld and respected the Constitution without any violations. She highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself credited his as-cent to the Prime Ministerial position to the Constitution framed by Dr Ambedkar

Addressing recent allegations that the BJP government has insulted Ambedkar, Pu-randeswari dismissed these claims as twisted interpretations of comments made by Home Minister Amit Shah.

She further stated that the BJP is the only party that has consistently honoured Ambedkar’s legacy, contrasting it with the Congress’s attempts to malign him.

Highlighting the misuse of constitutional amendments, she said that Congress had imple-mented 106 amendments, primarily during their tenure in power, and had abused Article 356 by invoking it 134 times to remove democratically elected governments.

Addressing other political matters, Purandeswari reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ slogan, emphasising its significance in the party’s agenda.

She said the introduction of the Jamil Bill in Parliament and the formation of a Joint Parlia-mentary Committee (JPC) to develop comprehensive policies and facilitate thorough discussions.

District BJP President B Dattu and party leaders APR Chowdary, Harika, Y Rangababu, and K Satyasairam were present.