BJP lays focus on AP, Chances of TDP joining NDA brightens

The BJP national party has laid special focus on Andhra Pradesh. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah called State BJP president Somu Veerraju and asked him to resign. Shah told him it was part of the reorganization of the part at various levels. Moreover the term of Raju had also ended.

It is learnt that Sujana Chowdary and Satyakumar are in the race for the post. This decision of BJP strengthens the buzz that TDP would be back in NDA soon.

It may be mentioned that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan also has been insisting on alliance between TDP BJP and Jana Sena.