BJP leader Adabala celebrates birthday by donating blood

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State executive member Adabala Ramakrishna Rao marked his 66th birthday in a unique and selfless way by donating blood for the 55th time at the Dhanvantari Blood Bank on Friday.

This remarkable act of generosity has become a tradition for Ramakrishna Rao, who believes in celebrating his birthday by giving back to society.

Several BJP leaders and party workers from the city gath-ered at the blood bank to congratulate him on this special occasion. Speaking on the significance of blood donation, Ramakrishna Rao said, “I find true satisfaction in donating blood rather than indulging in birthday celebrations. Blood can only be obtained from another person; it cannot be bought or manufactured, making it invaluable.”

He emphasised that blood donation is equivalent to saving lives, urging everyone to participate in this life-saving act. “A single blood donation can save three lives,” he pointed out.

Sharing his experience, Ramakrishna Rao described that despite donating blood 55 times according to medical guidelines, he has never felt weak or unwell. Remarkably, even at the age of 66, he remains free from conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.

Ramakrishna Rao’s inspiring journey serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of regular blood donation and the role it plays in saving lives.