BJP leader lodges complaint with CM against CI

Nellore: BJP senior leader Kandikatla Rajeswari has lodged a complaint against Podalakur Circle Inspector Sivaramakrishna Reddy for his alleged support to criminals instead of initiating action against them. She sent the complaint letters to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister V Anitha and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

Addressing the media at her office here on Satruday, Rajeswari alleged that D Yaswanth Reddy, Adala Murali Reddy and Vinod Singh have been doing illegal gravel mining in surrounding villages and cut about 100 teakwood trees worth Rs One crore in her 20 acres in Marupuru village of Podalakur mandal on August 22 this year.

The BJP leader revealed that she lodged written complaint over the issue to the district Collector, SP and DFO during Public Grievance Redress System in the same month. She criticised that despite the Collector and SP endorsed the petition and directed the Podalakuru CI to enquire into the matter, the CI, instead of taking action on the criminals, acting in their favour.

She reminded that following the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the district forest officer conducted enquiry over the incident and submitted report, but in vain.

She lamented that though her party is partner of coalition government, it is hard to get justice. She urged the CM to intervene into the matter, not only to safeguard the properties of common people, but also to prevent illegal mining of gravel in the district.