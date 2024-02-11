BJP leader Nagaruru Raghavendra flays Congress party

Nagaruru Raghavendra, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state executive committee accused the Congress of trying to divide India into two parts and claims that the party has led India into a circle of problems.

He also alleges that the Congress party inspired the British rule and handed over territories of the country to enemy countries. Other BJP members present at the event also criticize the Congress rule and emphasize the development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



