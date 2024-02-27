BJP leader Nagaruru Raghavendra praises centre for Amrit Bharat Station schemes

Bharatiya Janata Party state executive member Nagaruru Raghavendra said that the central government has brought the Amrit Bharat Station schemes to further strengthen the role of Indian Railways as the backbone of India's development while modernizing the infrastructure.





Today, he participated in the opening ceremony of Amrit Bharat Station scheme in Dhupadu area of Kallur mandal and spoke. On this occasion, the members of the BJP State Working Committee Nagaruru Raghavendra said that through the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, better modernization facilities have been undertaken to improve the facilities for the railway passengers, such as bridges, lifts, accelerators, development of circulating areas and many advanced facilities have been undertaken.









Deena Devarapadu Sarpanch Madhavaswami MPTC Maddileti, former chairman of market yard Purushottam Reddy, Mohan Reddy, BJP leaders Sriramulu Yadav, Ramanjaneyulu, Lokeswaraiah, Bhagat, Velpula Gopal, Besta Eranna, Jayashree Rajeshwari Anitha, railway station managers Sanjana and Akbar participated in this program.

