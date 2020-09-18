BJP leader Narsimha Rao takes jibe at Chandrababu, demands CBI inquiry on all aspects

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao was incensed that TDP party leader Chandrababu Naidu was boasting of being a Hindu savior. GVL flagged that many temples were demolished during his reign and many lives were lost during the Pushkars. On Friday, he told the media that he wanted a CBI probe into Antarvedi and Amravati. He demanded an investigation into past corruption. He said he had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop the attacks on temples. He demanded the immediate release of 41 people arrested on charges of throwing stones at the church.

Meanwhile, AP BJP has called for Chalo Amalapuram on Friday. Police were alerted in advance and placed BJP president Somu Veerrraj under house arrest. A large number of BJP leaders and activists reached Somu Veerraju's residence in Tadepalli and chanted slogans against the government. Police have been deployed police at Veerraju's residence to prevent any untoward incidents.



Police have made a house arrest of BJP women leader Daggubati Purandeswari in Karanchedu in Prakasam district. Former minister and state vice-president Ravela Kishore Babu was stopped by police at Hanuman Junction and shifted to the police station. BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who reached Amalapuram, was arrested by the police. He was taken to an unidentified area in a police vehicle from Amalapuram.



Police were heavily deployed in Amalapuram and all roads leading to Konaseema without entering the town closed. Some of the leaders arrived in the town somehow in the middle of the night were spotted by police and got arrested.

