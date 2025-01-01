BJP leader seeks inquiry into the allegations against vigilance officer

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Red-dy demanded an inquiry into the allegations against vigilance officer V Siva Sankar, working in the Central Command and Control Office in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Bhanu Prakash said a vigi-lance report indicting Siva Sankar, was submitted to TTD manage-ment but no action was taken on that report. An inquiry was conduct-ed over the allegations against Siva Sankar that he took away some of the valuable articles, which pilgrims lost and which were handed over to command control centre either by public or TTD staff after finding them. These items or goods would be dropped into the temple hundi, if none claims for them.

The BJP leader alleged that Siva Sankar, in-charge of these articles, took away some of the valuable unclaimed items instead of dropping them in Tirumala hundi. He said that the enquiry report submitted by vigilance department over the allegations against Siva Sankar con-firmed that the former indeed took away items and the report was submitted to the TTD.

Stating that articles worth crores of rupees were involved in the fraud, he criticised that Siva Sankar with the support of a few senior officials managed to suppress the report and escaped from action. He was on-ly transferred from the command control center to another depart-ment in TTD, he pointed out.

Bhanu Prakash alleged that the then senior officials in TTD and a few politicians also had a share in the booty and allowed Siva Sankar to escape scot free and with only transfer.

He reiterated to re-open the case to see that the guilty is punished and to recover the value of the stolen articles.