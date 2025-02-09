BJP leaders in city break into celebration mode

Visakhapatnam : By ending the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule, the people of Delhi ushered in BJP as they believed in the saffron party and its ideals, remarked BJP Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president MMN Parasurama Raju. Celebrating the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections here on Saturday, the Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president mentioned that people in Delhi have reposed faith in the BJP and gave the party a chance to rule the national capital which is a crucial assembly in the country. “Voters choose the BJP because they are certain of assured growth. The triumph gave the much-needed boost to the BJP,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC and state BJP vice president PVN Madhav stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is stepping up towards Viksit Bharat. Apparently, Delhi’s victory gave more confidence to the party ranks, he added.

The Modi-led NDA government is making sustainable progress and providing effective administration. After a long hiatus of 27 years, over 48 percent of the votes were polled in favour of BJP and alliance parties, the former MLC underlined.

Former Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president Raveendra Medapati, senior BJP leaders Nagendra, Suhasini Anand, K Pawani, and several party activists participated in the celebrations.

Terming the BJP’s victory in Delhi as historic, senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the BJP which was confined to three and eight seats in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections respectively has now secured over a two-third majority in the Assembly polls. “The people of Delhi have voted for the development of the national capital by electing the ‘double engine sarkar’. This victory is largely because people believed that Delhi is certain to be steered on to a development track only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” GVL emphasised. Further, the former MP stated that the Aam Aadmi Party betrayed people’s trust and was steeped in several corruption scandals.