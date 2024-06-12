BJP leaders inspect security at Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada: BJP leaders, including national leaders, along with the state DGP Harish Kumar Gupta inspected the security arrangements at Gannavaram airport on Tuesday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the swearing-in ceremony of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister. BJP national leader Siddharthnath Singh, party AP president Daggubati Purandeswari, BJP state vice-president V Suryanarayana Raju and others visited the airport and inspected the security arrangements.

The PM will participate in the oath taking ceremony of Naidu at the Medha IT Park, Kesarapalli village near Gannavaram at 11.27 am on June 12. Chief Ministers of other states are expected to attend the oath taking ceremony. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the mega event.