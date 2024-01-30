BJP means Babu, Jagan, Pawan, says Sharmila

Kurnool: APCC chief YS Sharmila came down heavily on the leaders of both ruling and Opposition parties, alleging that both YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu are bonded with BJP, which is a religious party. Pointing Manipur and Godhra incidents, she worried that Christians and Muslims are not safe in BJP government.

Addressing party cadres meeting here on Monday, Sharmila pointed out that BJP is ruling the State, despite having even one MP or MLA. Both Chandrababu and Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to get Special Category Status to the State, she criticised.

Reminding that former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy had completed 90 per cent works of Hundri Neeva at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore during his tenure, which would cater irrigation needs of 65 lakh hectares and drinking water needs of 33 lakh households. Both Jagan and Naidu failed to complete the remaining 10 per cent works. The same is the case of Galeri Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), where 50 per cent works were completed during YSR government and the balance works are not completed till date, she alleged.

Sharmila criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his election promises. ‘No job calendar is released, no DSC notification, around 19 lakh unemployed youth are waiting for jobs. 30,000 teacher posts are lying vacant unfilled and 6 lakh students are waiting for DSC.’

Stating that Polavaram is a national project and the Central government has to allot 90 per cent of funds, PCC chief Sharmila alleged that the Central government didn’t allocated, instead trying to privatise Vizag steel plant. She said that construction of Kadapa steel plant is also on the cards. She said both Naidu and Jagan have made Rs 8 lakh crore debts.

Stating that only 70 days were left for the general election, Sharmila advised party leaders, youths and well-wishers of YS Rajasekhara Reddy to visit every house and educate people to teach a befitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pavan Kalyan, describing the trio as BJP, Babu, Jagan and Pawan.