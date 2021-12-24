BJP MP CM Ramesh takes a dig at AP police dept, says centre may recall some officers

BJP MP CM Ramesh made sensational remarks that the police system in the AP was being purged by the centre. He asked why the senior police officers were not acting as per the rules. He said the Centre would call back some IPS officers if necessary stating that the behavior of some officials was not right.



"We have already seen how the Centre has dealt with the issue of police superiors in some states and similar situations have arisen in the AP; centre is looking at the AP police system with a telescope," Ramesh said. He said the Center is taking steps to carry out a purge soon and opined that police superiors need to remember that systems are important.

Ramesh wants AP government to release a white paper on revenue from alcohol and the alleged government is encouraging the use of alcohol. He said that every program held in AP is being done with the funds given by the Centre. "The village secretariats are being built with the funds given by the Center, the foundation stone was laid for the Kadapa steel plant but not a single step was taken forward," MP said. He said that he will produce steel in two and a half years.

The BJP MP said that since Jagan became the CM for the first time, the BJP has been waiting for years that he will slowly understand. He said the ) was holding a massive rally on the 28th of this month on the corruption activities of the government.