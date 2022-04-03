BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slams YS Jagan, asks had he written letter to centre over Amaravati

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao questioned whether Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a single letter to the central government seeking funding for the development of Andhra Pradesh state capital Amaravati. MP GVL slammed the government's attitude when it filed the affidavit of the Jagan government in the high court that it would take five years to build the capital Amravati. Speaking to media at the BJP office in Vijayawada on Sunday, MP GVL alleged that CM Jagan had completely weakened Amaravati.



MP GVL called for investing here and setting up industries. He also demanded that the state government take steps to open offices for central government agencies that have bought land in Amaravati. He said that centre is ready to set up their companies here.

GVL said it was outrageous for the state government to file an affidavit on the Amaravati verdict as the High Court was not aware of field matters. He said the BJP would support the struggle of the farmers of the capital in all possible ways.

Meanwhile, MP GVL lamented that the state government had given the Gazette in a hurry to reorganise 26 districts without any prior arrangements or planning and allocation of funds for the creation of infrastructure in the districts. GVL will hold a public rally on the 7th, 8th and 9th of this month to explain to the people the failures of the ruling YSRCP and the opposition Telugu Desam parties.