Live
- KL Rahul left surprised by huge crowd at Barabati Stadium for India's practice session
- ‘Cong will bite the dust in local body polls’
- BJP dominates elections nationwide, says Purandeswari
- Addl Collector inspects nursery, checks plants grown for Vanamahotsavam programme
- BC caste census a mess says Munnuru Kapu Sangam
- Market Outlook: Delhi polls' outcome, Q3 earnings, inflation data set to drive D-Street action
- Shivangi Verma reveals why she agreed to play Prabhu Deva’s love interest in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’
- Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’ days
- Private teachers will be provided with job, health security says Narender Reddy
- Kiara Advani gives a peek into her ‘Happy Sunday’ reads
Just In
BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur
BJP leaders celebrated party victory celebrations in Delhi Assembly elections at the party office at Lalpuram here on Saturday.
Guntur : BJP leaders celebrated party victory celebrations in Delhi Assembly elections at the party office at Lalpuram here on Saturday.
The party leaders led by party district general secretary Y S Subbarao, party national council member Jupudi Ranga Raju, party senior K Venkta Subba Rao fired the crackers and distributed the sweets to the party leaders and activists and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narnendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion, Jupudi Rangaraju said, vexed with the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule, the public voted in favour of BJP in the Delhi state Assembly elections.
He recalled that though BJP was not in power in Delhi, it came to power in the Centre and expressed confidence that the BJP government in Delhi will develop the state.
BJP leaders Palapati Ravi Kumar, K Srinivas, V Gangadhar, Padmabham, Kanna Devraj, Sk Rafee and T Srinivas were present.