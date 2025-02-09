BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur

Guntur : BJP leaders celebrated party victory celebrations in Delhi Assembly elections at the party office at Lalpuram here on Saturday.

The party leaders led by party district general secretary Y S Subbarao, party national council member Jupudi Ranga Raju, party senior K Venkta Subba Rao fired the crackers and distributed the sweets to the party leaders and activists and raised slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narnendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion, Jupudi Rangaraju said, vexed with the Aam Aadmi Party’s rule, the public voted in favour of BJP in the Delhi state Assembly elections.

He recalled that though BJP was not in power in Delhi, it came to power in the Centre and expressed confidence that the BJP government in Delhi will develop the state.

BJP leaders Palapati Ravi Kumar, K Srinivas, V Gangadhar, Padmabham, Kanna Devraj, Sk Rafee and T Srinivas were present.