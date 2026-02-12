BJP observes ‘Samarpan Diwas’

Vijayawada: The BJP observed ‘Samarpan Diwas’ here on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of its ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at the BJP State office with party leaders. NTR district president Adduri Sriram, programme convenor Chiguripati Lakshmi, State secretaries, and other senior leaders participated.

BJP State chief spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash (JP) paid rich tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. He said the objective of the programme was to take forward Upadhyaya’s ideals among the people in accordance with the directions of the national and State leadership.

Highlighting his contributions, Jayaprakash said Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, along with Syama Prasad Mookerjee, played a key role in shaping the Jana Sangh and laid a strong ideological foundation for the BJP.

He said that Upadhyaya’s philosophy of “Integral Humanism” continues to serve as a guiding principle for building an inclusive and self-reliant India and remains an inspiration to the youth. BJP State secretary Boddu Nagalakshmi, NTR district secretaries Kolapalli Ganesh, Paila Suresh, Dr Lakshmi, Sharmila Khatoon, Ratnakumari, Praveen Jain Ranka and others were present.