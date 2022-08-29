BJP plans protests over alleged curbs 

Vijayawada: The BJP is set to organise statewide protests on Monday with 'Ganapati Bappa Moriya' slogan opposing the alleged restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturdhi pandals imposed by the government.

Though Endowments Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal said that no new restrictions have been imposed, the BJP and other Ganesh celebration committees said the government had asked them to seek permissions from Fire, Power and Police departments to set up pandals.

They said the order was issued by the DGP. It was also stated that CCTV cameras will have to be installed at the pandals and one of the committee members should be present at the pandals round the clock.



They said in the past there used to be a single-window system to give all permissions but that was not the case now. They further alleged that the police were harassing the organisers of the celebration committees.

Opposing the restrictions, BJP state president Somu Veerraju alleged that the state government was planning to create hurdles in Vinayaka Chaturdhi celebrations.

He called upon the party in charges to stage protests at mandal and tahsildar offices throughout the state. He said the government was polluting the festival spirit by hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.

He demanded that the Chief Minister should direct the police to give permission for setting up pandals. The TDP and Congress have also extended their support to the protests.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the Endowments Commissioner warned of strict action if anyone collects fee to permit setting up of Ganesh pandals.

He appealed to the people not to believe the false campaign on Ganesh pandals and celebrate the festival in a free and fair manner with festive spirit.