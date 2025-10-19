BJP reaffirms ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhavana’ in Tirupati

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Party observed Dhanvantari Jayanti at Gandhi Bhavan in Tirupati on Saturday, marking the occasion with a vibrant procession from Balaji Colony and a series of speeches underlining social inclusion, cultural heritage and the party’s development agenda.

BJP State president PVN Madhav, Rajya Sabha member Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, local MLA Arani Srinivasulu and several senior State and district leaders led the rally and later addressed the gathering at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhav rebut claims that BJP favours any single faith, saying the party stands for ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhavana’ — equal respect for all religions — and portrays Hindu thought as dynamic and inclusive. He added that welfare initiatives remain central to the party’s work and promised continued outreach to marginalised groups.

Underlining the need to dismantle long-standing social prejudices, Madhav highlighted communities such as the Nagi (Nayi) Brahmins, saying they have endured discrimination despite their cultural and professional contributions.

He also pointed to flagship state initiatives, mentioning campaigns like Sanjeevini and Swaram that the party is promoting across Andhra Pradesh as part of its social welfare and cultural conservation drive. BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Kola Anand, Jalli Madhusudan and others took part.

Another event at the Hathiramji Mutt saw Telangana BJP president Ramachandra Rao backed a proposed 42 per cent reservation for BCs in Telangana. He declared full support for bandh calls seeking implementation and urged the Congress to fulfil its promise of the quota. Rao also criticised the Congress and BRS as corrupt and self-serving, while touting BJP’s claim of clean governance.

Speaking on the protection of religious institutions, he warned against treating Hathiramji Mutt as mere property and called for safeguarding Hindu mutts and their assets to prevent forced conversions and protect cultural heritage.