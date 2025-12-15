BJP recalls Vajpayee’s role in national development

Tirupati / Madanapalle: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday unveiled statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Marrigunta Circle in Renigunta and in Madanapalle. The programmes were held as part of ‘Atal–Modi Suparipalana Yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said it was his good fortune to come from Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods) Uttarakhand and unveil the statue of Vajpayee. He described the former PM as a visionary administrator and a symbol of democratic values in Indian politics. Vajpayee’s life reflected patriotism, human values and good governance.

Dhami added that as Prime Minister, Vajpayee led India on a strong path through historic decisions such as the nuclear tests, national highway projects, rural roads and the telecom revolution, which laid a firm foundation for the nation’s development.

State BJP president PVN Madhav said Vajpayee’s rule brought major changes in many fields. Remembering him on the occasion of his birth centenary, he described Vajpayee as a great leader who connected the country through projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral national highways.

He also credited Vajpayee for launching the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which linked villages with towns and improved access to education, healthcare, employment and business opportunities.Madhav added that Vajpayee led the first non-Congress NDA government to complete a full term by bringing together 27 political parties, including the Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Biju Janata Dal, Samata Party, Trinamool Congress and the Telugu Desam Party.

BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas said the junction has been named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Circle. He explained that the location was chosen as Vajpayee was the architect of the Golden Quadrilateral, and the statue would remind people travelling on the national highways of his contribution.

Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Srikalahasti MLA B Sudhir Reddy also addressed the gathering. BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Kola Anand, V Varaprasad and others were present.

During the Madanapalle meeting, Sai Niheera, granddaughter of Vijayabhrathi School Chairman N Sethu impressed the audience with her words on Vajpayee. She said development was synonymous with Atal, and Atal stood for development and integrity.