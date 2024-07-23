BJP seeks SIT probe into TDR bonds sale by mct

Tirupati: BJP leader Naveen Kumar Reddy demanded an inquiry, either by SIT (Special Investigation Team) or Vigilance department on the TDR bonds issued by the corporation to the property owners for acquiring the landed property for roads in the city.

Speaking to the media here on Monday along with Puligoru Prabhakar Reddy and also some of the affected land owners, Naveen Kumar Reddy informed that he already wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking an inquiry into the TDR bonds scam.He alleged that previous corporation Commissioner, a few senior officials in town planning department, revenue officials, sub-registrar office officials and also some corporators were involved in the scam, causing loss to the municipality and also affecting many people, who voluntarily gave land for the master plan roads in the city.

Stating that he is not against the master plan roads, he said that he is only concerned on the huge loss to the corporation and also to the genuine people, who gave their lands for road development.

The BJP leader said he is also preparing to file a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in AP High Court on TDR bonds, after obtaining the details through RTI from the revenue department.