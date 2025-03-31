BJP seeks solution to problems faced by Rythu Bazaars

Kakinada: BJP leaders said that two existing Rythu Bazaars in Kakinada city are struggling with severe issues. They urged the government to intervene immediately to resolve those issues. They explained the poor condition of these markets to the joint collector of the Kakinada district. A delegation of BJP leaders submitted a representation to the district joint collector. They seek urgent measures for the improvement of Rythu Bazars.

The delegation, led by BJP senior leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, met the JC and explained the various difficulties faced by both farmers and consumers. SC Morcha district president Edida Krishna, former corporator Godi Satyavathi, and BJP leaders B Venkataramana, G Venkat, and V Shiva Ganesh were among the delegation. They pointed out that these Rythu Bazaars, established nearly two decades ago, continue to operate in the same outdated sheds. During rains, the sheds leak, causing inconvenience to both farmers and customers. The representation also urged the government to develop these markets into multi-storey complexes with modern facilities, including parking and cold storage.

The BJP leaders also raised concerns about the narrow approach road to the Perrarajupeta Rythu Bazaar, which has been further restricted due to a flyover construction, leaving only a 16-foot-wide stretch.

With vehicles parked along the road, there is hardly any space left for pedestrians.

They further demanded the construction of two additional Rythu Bazaars in the Jagannadhapuram and Dairy Farm areas to accommodate the growing population and provide better facilities for farmers.