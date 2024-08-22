BJP sets 1 cr membership target in AP

Vijayawada : BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said party workers are the main strength of the BJP and asked the functionaries to enrol one crore members in the state.

She said BJP is the largest political party in the world and party membership shows its strength. Purandeswari on Wednesday launched the party membership drive in a private function hall at Penamaluru on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Addressing the workers, she said the party workers who have nationalistic ideals are strength for the BJP. “BJP workers have to play a prominent role in strengthening the party in AP. They party which once had only two members in Lok Sabha, is in power in 20 states on its own or with its allies,” she said.

Purandeswari appointed S Dayakar Reddy as the head of the party membership drive in the state. She also appointed five-member panel consisting of Surendra Mohan, Matta Prasad, Valluru Jaya Prakash, Ch Savitri and GC Naidu to oversee the programme.



Andhra Pradesh BJP enrolment in-charge Aravind Menon has explained the process of enrolling members in an easy manner. Uttar Pradesh former minister Siddharth Nath Singh said the ideology of BJP has not changed since the formation of Bharatiya Janasangh in 1952.



He said the BJP had insisted on scrapping of Article 370, banning triple talaq and for construction of Ram Mandir.



AP BJP general secretary Madhukar made a power point presentation and explained to workers how to go ahead. Union minister of state for steel and industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh, former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP AP Assembly floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP whip in Assembly Ch Adi Narayana Reddy, MLAs, other leaders and functionaries attended the membership launching drive.

