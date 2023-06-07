BJP sets its eyes on South now

Visakhapatnam: With its strong presence in North, West and East parts of the country, BJP sets its eyes on winning a majority of parliament seats in the South now. Apparently, the leadership of the saffron party has turned its focus to the Telugu speaking states. Working in tandem with the election goals, the national leaders are shedding their attention on parliamentary constituencies.

The scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visakhapatnam on June 11 and BJP’s national president JP Nadda in Chittoor on June 9 aimed not just to boost the morale of the party cadre but also to address the public gathering.

However, what kind of result would emerge following the Union Home Minister’s public meeting slated in Visakhapatnam as a part of ‘Pravas Yojana’ has to be watched.

With an aim to garner desired results in the 2024 polls, the BJP is paying attention to each parliamentary constituency across the states. In order to strengthen the party’s presence in the respective constituencies, the party high command has entrusted the responsibility to an army of ministers, MPs and senior leaders.

In line with this, Visakhapatnam that exudes a metropolitan culture will take centre stage next as Amit Shah is addressing the public meeting at Railway Football Grounds, targeting North Andhra.

Sharing details with The Hans India, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, says, “Currently, the party’s major focus is on the South even as it has a robust presence in the rest of the country. In 2024 polls, the BJP targets to win a majority of MP seats. The Union Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam would set the tone for it and aid the cadre to expand the party's footprint in the south.”

The BJP has been celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year-long rule through a nationwide campaign. Along with highlighting the Centre’s welfare schemes, developmental projects and taking them forward to the people, the larger attention is also paid to strengthening the party and crafting the pre-poll strategies.

Eventually, a series of such rallies and public meetings scheduled till June 30 across the states is sure to give a big boost to the party cadre. But, how far it would leave an impact on the voters in the ensuing elections has to be seen.