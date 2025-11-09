BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for false allegations

Tirupati: BJP State official spokesperson Jalli Madhusudan strongly criticised the Congress, stating that it completely lost public confidence. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed rapid development over the past decade and gained worldwide respect. He noted the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar stands as one of the strongest pillars of democracy in the world.

The BJP leader condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against the election system, saying such remarks insult to the Indian Constitution. He further stated that Rahul Gandhi’s comments show his failure to understand the meaning of development. Referring to the development taking place in Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Madhusudan remarked that the progress is clearly visible to everyone except Rahul Gandhi. He said the people of Haryana recognise Modi’s efficient governance and are ready to extend full support to the BJP, which is the reason behind Congress’s growing frustration.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Madhusudan said, while Congress has been confined to opposition for decades, Rahul continues to remain unaware of ground realities.

He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi regularly makes false allegations about EVMs and election rigging whenever the BJP secures major victories but raises no objections when the Congress wins using the same system. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi immediately apologize to the people of India for insulting the nation’s democracy and its Constitution.