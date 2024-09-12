BJP slams Rahul’s ‘crocodile tears’ for democracy

Vijayawada : AP BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinkar on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is shedding crocodile tears on the foreign soil about the Indian democracy and constitutional institutions to undermine the spirit of our democracy. In a statement, Dinakar said Rahul was citing the present state of Maharashtra government as example and alleging that the BJP alliance had taken away the government from the Congress party and its alliance.

He said the truth is that pre-poll alliance existed between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra Assembly elections and people gave mandate for the NDA alliance in the election.

He said unfortunately, the Congress party had wrongly taken away NDA pre-poll partner Shiv Sena against the will and interests of the people of Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party has no right to speak about the democracy and Constitution since it had been continuously abusing and undermining the Constitutional provisions by imposing Article 356 and declaring Emergency in 1975 to control the democratically elected state governments and the institutions.

Dinakar said the Congress leader should stop his lies on the foreign soil against our nation’s pride and prestige for his political gains.

