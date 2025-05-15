Live
BJP slaps legal notice on Niharika enterprises
Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy issued a legal notice to Neelamegam Santhanam (Cine Actor), Niharika Enterprises, a cinema company in Tamil Nadu for hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Venkateswara.
In a statement on Wednesday, Bhanuprakashsaid that a cinema company in their cinema ‘DD Next Level’had portrayed devotional chanting GovindaNamavali in an indecent manner in a song, hurting the sentiments of devotees of Lord Venkateswara. He demanded a public apology from cine enterpriser and deletion scenes containing the Govida Namavali or else he will be forced to file a criminal case and defamation suit.
Reddy lamented that Hindus have become a soft target for film makers and misusing even devotional chanting. Reddy warned that if the film company failed to respond he will go ahead with the case through party legal advisor K Ajay Kumar.