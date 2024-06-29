Live
Just In
BJP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar says Polavaram will be completed in next four years
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, has criticized the YCP government for its handling of the Polavaram project. Chief Minister Chandrababu's release of a...
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, has criticized the YCP government for its handling of the Polavaram project. Chief Minister Chandrababu's release of a white paper on the project revealed that it was 72% complete before 2019 with the help of the central government, according to Dinakar.
Dinakar stated that the central government has released a total of 14,418.39 crore rupees for the project so far. He claimed that the cost of the project has actually increased by 33% and stated that more than Rs. 3000 crores were wasted due to damage to various parts of the project, and criticized the YSRCP government for not paying attention to it.
Dinakar expressed confidence that the Polavaram project will be completed in the next 4 years under the leadership of the NDA with the cooperation of both the Central and State governments.