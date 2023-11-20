BJP State executive committee meet today

Ongole: The BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy informed that the State Executive Committee meeting of the party will be held at the Vishnupriya Function Hall here on Monday.

Sivareddy announced that their party national general secretaries Bommarabettu Lakshmijanardhana Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, state president Daggubati Purandeswari, along with other senior leaders like Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Y Satya Kumar, Vakati Narayana Reddy and others will participate in the meeting, and discuss the strategies and action plan to strengthen the party for the upcoming elections.

The parliamentary constituency president requested the district executive committee members, conveners and leaders of various wings, and seniors in the party to participate in the meeting on Monday and make it a success.