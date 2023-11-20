  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP State executive committee meet today

BJP State executive committee meet today
x
Highlights

Ongole: The BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy informed that the State Executive Committee meeting of the party will be held...

Ongole: The BJP Ongole parliamentary constituency president PV Sivareddy informed that the State Executive Committee meeting of the party will be held at the Vishnupriya Function Hall here on Monday.

Sivareddy announced that their party national general secretaries Bommarabettu Lakshmijanardhana Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, state president Daggubati Purandeswari, along with other senior leaders like Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, Y Satya Kumar, Vakati Narayana Reddy and others will participate in the meeting, and discuss the strategies and action plan to strengthen the party for the upcoming elections.

The parliamentary constituency president requested the district executive committee members, conveners and leaders of various wings, and seniors in the party to participate in the meeting on Monday and make it a success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X