BJP supports Amaravati as capital, says Kishan Reddy

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy asserted once again that the BJP has already extended its support for Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the party leadership from Central to State stuck to their policy of developing Amaravati as the capital.

He arrived at Gannavaram airport on Monday from Hyderabad to attend various programmes in Guntur and Eluru districts. Speaking to the media at the airport, the Central Minister made it clear that he didn't have any different opinion on the capital, for their leadership already took a stand on Amaravati. He said that there was a consensus over Amaravati.

Reacting to the arrests of Jana Sena leaders in Vizag, Minister Kishan Reddy said that there should not be factional and vindictive actions in politics. Political parties can have freedom to organise their programmes. He reminded that, when farmers conducted a massive protest at Delhi, the BJP had facilitated them with all the necessary facilities for one and half years without creating even a small trouble to them.

Referring to the PM Kisan, the Minister said that PM Narendra Modi was crediting 12th tranche of financial support to the farmers' accounts through digital transactions. The Central government was also launching the 'One Nation-One Fertilizer' scheme, he added.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, State general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, secretaries Srinivasa Varma, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav and others welcomed the Central Minister.