BJP-TDP-JSP alliance on cards

The political scenario in Andhra Pradesh seems to be changing very fast. While on one hand all-out efforts are being made to give an impression that cracks had developed in the TDP-JSP alliance, the alliance partners seem to be not only getting ready to announce a common list and schedule for joint public meetings but are also likely to gain entry into the NDA fold.



It may be recalled that about 90 percent of the state BJP leaders, including state president D Purandeswari are said to have submitted a report to the party high command listing out the advantages of having an alliance with TDP-JSP.

Since the saffron party is not strong in AP, alliance will help them to get at least two Lok Sabha and a couple of Assembly seats. More than this the BJP is said to be looking at this from a larger viewpoint. The BJP feels that by roping in all its earlier partners, it can on one hand ensure that the I.N.D.I.A bloc gets more fragmented and on the other it would be able to achieve its target of passing controversial bills like the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens etc. The BJP had fixed 2024 as the deadline to pass these bills and it needs greater support in Parliament.

As far as TDP and Jana Sena are concerned, either a formal alliance or some seat adjustment would help them during the conduct of the polls as the administration would be more effective in handling any possible trouble from the present ruling party.

Moreover, if the TDP-JSP comes to power, it will need full support of the Modi-led Central government to put the state economy back on track and implement the poll promises, which includes developing the capital city of Amaravati and Polavaram project. Sources said that the BJP high command would take a final decision in the next couple of days and may hold talks with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

