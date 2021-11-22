  • Menu
BJP to build State office in Amaravati

BJP State president Somu Veerraju speaking to the media in Nellore on Sunday. Party leaders Sujana Chowdary, D Purandeswari and others are seen.
BJP State president Somu Veerraju speaking to the media in Nellore on Sunday. Party leaders Sujana Chowdary, D Purandeswari and others are seen.

  • Party leaders led by State president express solidarity with farmers who are taking part in ‘Nyasthanam to Devasthanam’ Padayatra demanding that the State capital should be retained in Amaravati
  • BJP leaders and activists decide to take part in the Maha Padayatra of the ryots

Nellore: Expressing solidarity with the farmers and the members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti who undertook the Maha Padayatra, 'Nyanasthanam to Devasthanam', the BJP leaders including the State president Somu Veerraju, BJP national secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and party MP Sujana Chowdary met the farmers at Kavali in Nellore district.

Addressing the farmers, the BJP State president said that the State party office would be build in Amaravati.

Asserting that the Amaravati would be capital city of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leaders said that the BJP would strictly implement the decision.

They assured the farmers that the BJP leaders and activists would participate in the Maha Padayatra hereafter.

