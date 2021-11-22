BJP to build State office in Amaravati

Nellore: Expressing solidarity with the farmers and the members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti who undertook the Maha Padayatra, 'Nyanasthanam to Devasthanam', the BJP leaders including the State president Somu Veerraju, BJP national secretary Daggubati Purandeswari and party MP Sujana Chowdary met the farmers at Kavali in Nellore district.



Addressing the farmers, the BJP State president said that the State party office would be build in Amaravati.

Asserting that the Amaravati would be capital city of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leaders said that the BJP would strictly implement the decision.

They assured the farmers that the BJP leaders and activists would participate in the Maha Padayatra hereafter.