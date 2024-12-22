BJP to observe Good Governance Day on Dec 25

Vijayawada: BJP state official spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sarma said the BJP is organising year-long programme in commemoration of the services of Bharata Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth centenary celebrations. She said the Good Governance Day is being observed on December 25 in India to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee since 2014.

In a press release on Saturday, Yamini Sarma said the BJP will conduct various programmes at the man-dal, district and state level in the state from December 25 remembering the services of Vajpayee to the nation.

She said the former Prime Minister had introduced many reforms for the development of the nation. Irrespective of caste and religion, the former PM implemented many welfare schemes for all people in the country.

She recalled that Vajpayee had implemented many welfare schemes for the farmers and to increase the standard of living of the people in the country and recalled that many national projects were taken up for the security of the country as well as development of the national highways. Yamini Sarma said year-long programmes will be organised by the BJP in the state and country starting from December 25.