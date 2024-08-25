BJP to utilise tech support for membership drive

Guntur : Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav said BJP will use modern technology like NaMo App, missed calls and QR Code for conducting the membership drive.

He reviewed the arrangements for conducting party membership drive beginning from September 1 in Guntur district at a meeting held at the BJP Guntur district office on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the party leaders to invite youth into the party and give party membership to them.

Speaking on this occasion, he said, “BJP membership in the country is equal to the population of some countries in the world. At present BJP is the biggest political party in the world. The party will recognise the efforts of the activists and give them good opportunities.”

Later addressing the media, he said, he spoke to the DMHO, Bapatla district and inquired about the health condition of the students who fell ill due to release of toxic gases near the Kendriya Vidyalayam in Bapatla and instructed them to render better medical services to the students who fell ill.

In reply to a question, he said that new government medical colleges were facing the problem of faculty shortage and recalled that the NMC did not give permission for admissions in the new medical colleges. The Minister said efforts will be made to get admissions in the new medical colleges. He assured that the government will take steps to get admissions in the new medical colleges.

