BJP welcomes govt's move over ban on online games, demands to act tough on gutkha sales

It is known that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to ban online gambling and betting such as online, offline rummy and poaching, which are causing bad tendencies among the youth in the state. To this end, the state cabinet has approved amendments to the AP Gaming Act-1974 and warned of six month jails if anyone caught in online gambling.

In the meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju responded to this and welcomed this crucial reform brought by the government. He demanded that Gutkhu sales in the state be curtailed. Somu Veerraju tweeted this on Friday afternoon. "In May 2020, I brought to the notice of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the bad changes in the thinking of the general public due to online gambling and the misappropriation of public funds. I also suggested that the government take steps to eradicate gutka sold at grocery shops, killi shops through the black market, despite gutkha being banned by the government.

The Andhra Pradesh state government's ban on online gambling today is a victory of the AP BJP. I also appeal to Jagan to stop gutka sales and protect public health, "said Somu Veerraju. On the other hand, BJP state vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Thursday said that the party welcomes the decision of the YSR Congress government. He congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state cabinet for taking this decision. Many families and children committed suicide due to this addiction to online games and rummy. He lauded the government's decision to legislate on unscrupulous activities. He hopes the ban on online gambling on rummy and poker will be a good move over young people.

