BJP will come to power in TN, Telangana: Kishan

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power in the entire South India, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who always focused on development.

While addressing an intellectual conference in Vijayawada, as part of the celebrations for Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, after watching the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme here, he alleged that the Congress had never bothered about the country because its focus always remained on power.

He also alleged that the Congress had insulted Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and even opposed his rise in politics, including attempts from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to defeat him in elections. According to him, the BJP has been organising the Ambedkar birth anniversary for many years. This year, the party has decided to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti across the country for ten days, instead of on just April 14.

Dr Ambedkar born into a Dalit community had to face numerous challenges and discrimination from student days. Despite these hardships, he became an intellectual leader who fought tirelessly for the rights of marginalized sections of society, particularly against untouchability, the Union Minister said.

He noted that Ambedkar was a patriotic figure who did not support communist ideology. Intellectuals played a crucial role in countering the Congress campaign against Ambedkar, helping him secure a seat in Parliament. He criticized the Congress party for attempting to undermine the Constitution that Ambedkar wrote, making changes to maintain its power and create political crises.

During Congress's time in power, there were systematic efforts to belittle Ambedkar, including pressuring him to resign as the first Law Minister. Despite these challenges, Ambedkar's vision was for a united and strong nation.

Kishan Reddy said that when Prime Minister Modi first took office, he paid tribute to Ambedkar, entering Parliament with respect for his legacy. The current BJP government upholds Ambedkar's ideals and is dedicated to strengthening the Constitution and ensuring its respect. Moreover, the site of Ambedkar's last rites has been developed, and significant locations associated with him are part of the 'Pancha Tirtha' initiative, he added.