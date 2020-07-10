BJP, YSRCP engage in Twitter war over MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Amaravati: A twitter-war broke out between the AP BJP and the YSRCP leadership here on Thursday in the backdrop of YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's rift with his party.



Raju's veiled attacks on YSRCP leadership over several issues led to the party issuing a show cause notice to the former.

The MP took his party leaders by the horns further, particularly V Vijaysai Reddy, and questioned the nomenclature used by the party itself calling it invalid and illegal. Later, a delegation of the YSRCP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to present a letter to him seeking the disqualification of the MP from the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, this has led to an attack by Vijaysai Reddy on the state BJP leadership warning it of existential threat from the TDP leaders whom he termed as 'locusts'.

This led to Kanna Lakshminarayana, BJP state president, launch a tirade against Vijaysai Reddy.

Latest to join the tweet-war is the in-charge of AP BJP, Sunil Deodhar, who on Thursday said the BJP need not fear on this count. In fact, the 'saffron' had the capacity to absorb any colour into it. In addition, he said, "The YSRCP should be beware of Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who is 'fading' the colours of the party" to imply that the BJP would welcome all and sundry into its fold irrespective of party affiliations.

In the meantime, some YSRCP leaders, including MLAs and a minister falling within the Lok Sabha constituency of Raju, preferred lodging police complaints against Raju for spreading canards and distrust among communities and people.

The BJP has made it clear that it has no love for either the TDP or the ruling YSRCP. Both the parties were equal political enemies, rivals and opponents as far as the BJP was concerned, Sunil Deodhar declared after he was appointed in-charge of the state BJP.