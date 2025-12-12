Krithi Shetty captures attention

Actress Krithi Shetty is stepping into a packed film season with honesty and newfound resilience. In a recent conversation, she admitted that life has suddenly become hectic again with back-to-back promotions for Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Kompany, and Genie. She didn’t shy away from acknowledging that the fast pace and constant scrutiny often overwhelm her.

Krithi revealed that criticism affects her more than people assume. Fame, she said, arrived so quickly that she never got the time to slowly build inner confidence.

“Even small remarks used to shake me,” she shared, adding that it surprised her because she had been emotionally stronger during her childhood.

What helps her stay grounded is her tight circle — her mother and a few close friends who pull her back whenever she feels low. “It’s a small circle, but it keeps me sane,” she noted.

Despite the emotional juggling, Krithi recently appeared on HT City Showstoppers, capturing attention with two striking fashion looks.

In a pink sculpted dress with sharp, artistic contours, she exuded cool confidence. Her second look featured a golden ensemble bathed in warm lighting, paired with effortlessly flowing hair. Both appearances reflected elegance and subtle boldness, proving that even amid personal challenges, Krithi continues to shine with quiet strength and style.