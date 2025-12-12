Tata Hitachi showcases the power of ‘Reliable Orange’

Tata Hitachi, one of India’s leading construction machinery manufacturers, officially opened its pavilion at EXCON 2025 — South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition — under the theme “Reliable Orange.”

Masafumi Senzaki, the Representative Executive Officer, President & Executive Officer, and COO of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan, inaugurated the Tata Hitachi Pavilion at EXCON 2025.

His attendance was a notable event, as it marks renewed commitment to India’s infrastructure growth story and HCM’s support to Tata Hitachi for more than 4 decades.

It also highlighted India’s pivotal role in Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan’s global growth strategy.

This year’s theme ‘RELIABLE ORANGE’ highlights Tata Hitachi’s unwavering promise of Quality, Durability, reliability, and consistent performance, built on a legacy of trust, engineering excellence, and customer commitment.