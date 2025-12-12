AESL signs MoU with Indian Army

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to support the welfare of Army personnel and their families, including serving members, retirees, gallantry awardees, personnel with disabilities, and families of those who have died in service.

Under this MoU, AESL will provide benefits to Indian Army students who wish to enroll in its courses across its PAN India centres and branches. The agreement was signed by Colonel, Ceremonial & Welfare 3&4, Indian Army, and Dr Yash Pal, Chief Academic & Business Head, Delhi-NCR, AESL. The MoU focuses on promoting the welfare of Indian Army personnel and their families, including offering scholarships for courses at AESL centres nationwide.