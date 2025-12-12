  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

AESL signs MoU with Indian Army

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 1:32 PM IST
AESL signs MoU with Indian Army
X

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to support the welfare of Army personnel and their families, including serving members, retirees, gallantry awardees, personnel with disabilities, and families of those who have died in service.

Under this MoU, AESL will provide benefits to Indian Army students who wish to enroll in its courses across its PAN India centres and branches. The agreement was signed by Colonel, Ceremonial & Welfare 3&4, Indian Army, and Dr Yash Pal, Chief Academic & Business Head, Delhi-NCR, AESL. The MoU focuses on promoting the welfare of Indian Army personnel and their families, including offering scholarships for courses at AESL centres nationwide.

Tags

Aakash–Indian Army MoUEducation Scholarships for Army FamiliesAESL Welfare InitiativeTest Prep Support for Defence PersonnelArmy Education Partnership
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

Tragic Auto Accident Claims Three Lives in Kollur Mandal of Bapatla

National News

More
Share it
X