Black Fungus: 32 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Black Fungus in Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh state has so far reported 32 cases of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus, the health department said on Friday.

Chittoor district topped with 10 followed by Prakasam with six, Guntur four, West Godavari and Kadapa three each, Anantapur and Kurnool two each, Srikakulam and Nellore one each, the department said in a report.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts did not report any cases so far, it said.

While 10 cases were reported in the state on May 16, three came on May 19 and 19 more on the 20th of that month. The state government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and issued the AP Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 to be in force for a year.

All the healthcare facilities (government and private) will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare, ICMR and the state government, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in the notification.

"They should report each and every suspected or confirmed case to the commissioner, health, through the district ,edical and jealth officer concerned and also to the district collectors," he said. No person, institution or organisation should spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without permission from the health commissioner, he said.