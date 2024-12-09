Blankets distributed to homeless by NGO

Rajamahendravaram: In a humanitarian effort to protect the homeless from the cold during winter, Swarnandhra Seva Samstha distributed blankets to nearly 300 individuals sleeping on roadsides from Kambalacheruvu Junction to Gokavaram Bus Stand, Municipal Office, and Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram.

Organiser of the Swarnandhra Dr Gubbala Rambabu stated that the initiative was conducted with the help of Swarnandhra volunteers.

He said that the organisation has been carrying out this winter relief programme annually for the past eight years and over 500 homeless individuals in Rajamahendravaram take shelter in various places like bus shelters and in front of closed shops due to financial hardships and lack of employment opportunities, he said.

Swarnandhra has also been providing free mobile food services for the homeless at locations such as the government hospital and Pushkar Ghat daily for the past five years, motivated by a humanitarian perspective.

Swarnandhra team members, including Harikrishna, G Kondal Rao, P Hari Prasad, G Meera Kumari, and P Dhanalakshmi were present.