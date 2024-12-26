Blankets, fruits distributed to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniv

Rajamahendravaram: Blankets and fruits were distributed to 100 underprivileged individuals, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a programme organised by city BJP leader Mallidi Srinivas Reddy.

Prominent leaders such as BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju, State executive member Adabala Ramakrishna Rao and party Assembly constituency convenor Yenumula Rangarao graced the occasion as chief guests. Speaking at the event, Veerraju said that true national development began during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister. He highlighted the successful execution of the Pokhran nuclear tests and the introduction of transformative schemes like the Golden Quadrilateral and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The leaders praised the current governance for adhering to Vajpayee’s ideals and vision. They also commended Srinivas Reddy for his dedicated service in organising the event.

The programme saw the participation of local dignitaries, including Paturi Ravi Shankar, Reddiraju, Kodi Chandra Sekhar, Gavarraju, Geetha Vijayalakshmi, Iyyapu Murali, Mallidi Subbalakshmi and Karri Subba Reddy.