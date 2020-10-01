Blood banks in Nellore running out of stock

Nellore: The Covid pandemic has created a difficult situation in the district and the officials are worried about the acute shortage of blood. In fact, it was earlier 15 out of 10,000 people were donating blood and now, the number significantly reduced to 5 for every 10,000 persons. The condition has aroused mainly due to vacations to students and the youth who are being infected by the Covid-19.



Though the lockdown situation strictly continued from March last week up to May-June, the movement of people was restricted in containment zones. Colleges, schools, and other higher learning institutions were closed as part of the covid rules and there were no blood donations for meeting the demand. Hospitals have been facing a critical situation for the last six months.

Normally, students and youths from industrial organisations are major donors and they confined to their residences and some others shifted to their native areas. So, there was a poor response from the people for blood camps organised by voluntary bodies. Even people were not coming out fearing virus infection and the IRCS branches facing severe shortage of blood components. Patients with severe health problems, injured, and pregnant require a blood and still the shortage has been haunting the medical and health sector.

"Due to pandemic, less than 10 per cent of normal 2.5 lakh units per annum available at blood banks in the entire state. There are 200 blood banks in the state in which 72 banks are under the Indian Red Cross Society. IRCS blood banks in Nellore and Kavali and another blood bank in the Government General Hospital. Nellore somehow managed the situation during the critical times," said an official from the medical and health department.

In Nellore, IRCS Nellore branch collects 22,000-25,000 units of blood, Kavali around 3,000 units and the GGH blood bank up to 1,500-2,000 units that come to an average of 30,000 per annum.

Now, stocks of 'A-positive and B-negative' blood groups are not available, and the extreme shortage has been creating problems in case of any emergency in the district. Even though over 50,000 people registered for donation in the district, they are not able to donate blood due to infections or difficulties for mobility.

Recently, the district administration has started encouraging plasma donations for supporting the lives of Covid-19 patients. Donors are only recovered people and can donate plasma to others. A medical professional said that people stopped donating blood due to fear of virus infection. Now, the IRCS branches and the administration are creating awareness among the donors and appealing them to donate blood for bailing out from the crisis.