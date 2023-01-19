Blood donation camps, bike rallies held in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: The 27th death anniversary of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh and founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) NT Rama Rao was observed in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Wednesday. Party rank and file paid rich floral tributes after garlanding the statue of NTR in the city.

On the occasion, the leaders also organised blood donation camps and took out bike rallies. Former minister NMD Farooq and ex-MLA Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy paid tributes by garlanding to the statue at Srinivasa centre in Nandyal.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders said that NTR, with an aim to provide food and shelter to every needy person, has established the TDP on March 28, 1982. At the time of establishing the TDP, the Congress party was in full swing. After establishing the party, NTR won the elections with a thumping majority, said the leaders.

Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat and parliamentary president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said the welfare schemes being implemented by the government are introduced by the then chief minister NT Rama Rao.

He was the godfather to the people of downtrodden communities. NTR dwells in the hearts of the people.

The leaders said NTR has spread the name and fame of Telugu people across the globe.

The leaders recalling the services of former chief minister demanded the Central government to announce Bharat Ratna for him.

On the occasion, the party leaders conducted blood donation camps where hundreds of people attended the camp and donated blood. At some places, the party leaders took out rallies displaying the photo of NT Rama Rao.