Blood donation picks up in Andhra Pradesh as Covid recedes

Vijayawada: Blood stocks are gradually increasing in the18 blood banks maintained by the Andhra Pradesh Red Cross society as the blood donors are coming forward to donate the blood.



During the Covid pandemic time, the blood stocks reached only 200 units in the blood banks maintained by the Red Cross.

Due to Covid restrictions, the donors could not donate blood. The organisers were also not able to collect the blood and conduct the camps.

Now, the scenario has changed as a large number of students, NSS volunteers, fans of film actors and activists of political parties are donating the blood. As on May 6, 2022, the Red Cross blood banks have stocks of 2,668 units. Each unit consists of 350 ml.

Around 150 blood banks are in the state. Rotary Club, Lions Club and the government hospitals have the blood banks. Family members, relatives and others donate the blood at the hospitals to meet the emergency needs of the patients.

BVS Kumar, State co-ordinator Red Cross Blood bank, Vijayawada, has said blood donation camps are being conducted at various places in the State due to drastic decline of Covid cases and large number of youth is coming forward to donate the blood. He said in most cases the donated blood is shared between the blood banks and the government hospitals. It is estimated that around 1,000 units of blood is required in the State for the patients, accident victims and others, who undergo surgeries.

So far, there is no shortage of blood in the State, said BVS Kumar. Sportsmen, representatives of the NGOs and students too, donate the blood to mark the events like Independence Day, Republic Day and other important days of national importance.

Red Cross blood banks co-ordinator Kumar said the NGOs are also campaigning on the importance of blood donation and doing all arrangements to collect the blood and dispatch it to meet the requirements of the patients and hospitals. Thalassemia patients are able to get blood without any hindrance with increasing blood stocks. World Thalassemia Day will be observed on May 8 across the world.

Awareness programmes will be organised on importance of donating the blood. The State government is sanctioning Rs 10,000 financial assistance every month to Thalassemia patients. The patients need blood transfusion once in three weeks. Government departments and NGOs are working in co-ordination to provide blood to the Thalassemia patients and offering blood free of cost.

It is estimated that around 2,000 patients mostly children and youth have enrolled their names with the government to get the blood once in a three weeks. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder in which the body of a patient fails to create enough haemoglobin resulting in weakening and destruction of blood cells. The patients need blood, iron tablets and other medicines and care.