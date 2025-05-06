Live
Blood storage centre inaugurated in Nandyal
Nandyal: A state-of-the-art Blood Storage Centre established under the aegis of the Indian Red Cross Society was formally inaugurated today at the Minor Irrigation Department premises, KC Canal Compound, Nandyal on Monday. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Ministers NMD Farooq and BC Janardhan Reddy, District Collector G Raja Kumari, Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, and Joint Collector Vishnu Charan.
Speaking on the occasion, State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, NMD Farooq, emphasized that Nandyal, being a district headquarters, draws numerous patients to both government and private hospitals for treatment. “It is heartening to see the establishment of this Blood Storage Centre under the leadership of the Indian Red Cross Society District President and Hon’ble District Collector G. Rajakumari, ensuring that no patient suffers due to non-availability of blood,” the Minister remarked.
Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, urged citizens to actively participate in blood donation to help save lives. “Following the district bifurcation, the absence of a blood bank in Nandyal caused considerable difficulties. Until now, patients had to travel to Kurnool to procure blood in emergencies.
This facility will address that gap and serve the surrounding areas effectively,” he noted. The Minister expressed gratitude to the District Collector for her initiative in setting up the fully equipped centre under Red Cross management. He also recalled the Red Cross Society’s positive response to prior requests for conducting blood donation camps in Banaganapalle.
District Collector G Raja Kumari explained that the Blood Storage Centre was established to ensure timely availability of blood within the district, reducing dependency on facilities in other districts. “We are also working towards setting up sub-units of the centre in every constituency in the coming days.
We urge the public to make full use of the services offered here,” the Collector said. She further mentioned the formation of a Red Cross task force, comprising Youth Red Cross and Junior Red Cross volunteers, to enable the district to respond effectively to any disaster. The Collector conveyed her appreciation to the Ministers for attending the inaugural event on behalf of the district administration.